Krushna Abhishek’s partner in crime Sudesh Lehri to join him on new show, but Sunil Grover isn’t yet confirmed

There is no surprise in this one, after all their’s has been an unbreakable and one of the most formidable comic pairings on Indian television. So, when the news broke earlier this week that Krushna Abhishek would soon have his own show on Sony, the obvious question was if his partner of years, Sudesh Lehri would join him or not. Now, within days it has been confirmed that the duo will indeed share the stage on the new show, whose working title is Comedy Company.

The show is expected to also have Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. While Ali and Chandan are confirmed on board, Sunil’s involvement is still in negotiation stages. “Talks are on and there is some time to have a confirmation on whether he will be on the show or not,” a source close to the development told indianexpress.com.

Even as a confirmation is awaited, it is clear that Sunil, Ali and Chandan are not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, for which they stopped shooting since April. Sunil and Kapil, touted as one of the most powerful comedian duo on television, fought on a flight back to India from Australia few months back. The fight was considered quite ugly after reports surfaced that Kapil threw a shoe at his co-star. It was also reported that Kapil was rude to Ali and Chandan. Since then the three comedians haven’t been on the show despite Kapil issuing a public apology and requesting Sunil to come back.

If Sunil and Krushna indeed join hands, they will become the biggest competition to The Kapil Sharma Show, which also airs on Sony.

