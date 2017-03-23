Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight: ‘Friends can fight after drinking’

Krushna Abhishek says,”“I won’t say Kapil has become too big or success has gone to his head. It’s just that even the small things he does are being blown out of proportion.” Krushna Abhishek says,”“I won’t say Kapil has become too big or success has gone to his head. It’s just that even the small things he does are being blown out of proportion.”

How and when will the infamous fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover come to an end is one question that has piqued the interest of the countless fans of the duo. While Sunil Grover took a dig at the actor-comedian by posting a long message on his Twitter handle and asking him to stop acting like God, Kapil is trying to do all that it will take him to bring back the star performer of The Kapil Sharma Show to the show.

But nothing seems to be working in favour of the comedian. Adding to his difficulties, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar also didn’t turn up for The Kapil Sharma Show’s shoot, signalling that things are messed up between them and Kapil as well. Amidst all the tension, it is Kapil’s former colleague Krushna Abhishek who has stepped up to support his once rival. As per Krushna, Kapil and Sunil are good friends and there is nothing unusual even if they fought over any issue. Talking to DNA, Krushna said, “I won’t say Kapil has become too big or success has gone to his head. It’s just that even the small things he does are being blown out of proportion. I have worked with Kapil for five years in Comedy Circus and I know him very well—his good and bad points—and he knows mine. Sunil and Kapil are good friends and friends fight.”

Reacting to Sunil’s post on Twitter in which the ace-comedian accused him of being haughty and thankless, the host of Comedy Nights Bachao said, “Right now, Kapil is doing well, his show is a success so people are making a big deal out of it. Kapil is talented and has been taking his entire team along with him for four years now, which is not a small thing. Also, Sunil had quit Kapil’s show earlier, too but went back. As I said, two friends can fight after drinking, on the sets, on creative issues, on a dinner table or at home and there’s nothing unusual about it.”

Earlier, Krushna has expressed his wish of collaborating with Kapil, he said, “People would be waiting to see both of us on stage. I think that would be like Shah Rukh and Salman doing a film together. That would be a lot of fun. That time will definitely come.”

Now is this the genuine support or the actor is taking an advantage of the fight to get himself an entry into Kapil’s popular show is something only Krushna will know.

