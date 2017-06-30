Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah become parents to twins through surrogacy

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah welcomed twin baby boys six weeks back. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah welcomed twin baby boys six weeks back.

Krushna Abhishek is in a happy space. No, we are not only talking about his comeback show on television, Drama Company. It is about him and his wife Kashmera Shah being blessed with twin baby boys. Krushna who tied the knot with Kashmera in 2013, welcomed the twins born through surrogacy six weeks back and the babies have been in the hospital since then. The little ones are kept in the neo-natal care, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. Krushna and Kashmera have been frequenting the hospital to meet their bundles of joys and might just bring them home soon.

But we wonder why the new parents have kept the happy news under the wraps? Something similar happened when the duo got married in 2013 in Las Vegas but revealed all about it two years later in 2015. Later, Kashmera revealed that just because they didn’t wish to have a big fat wedding so they kind of eloped and exchanged the rings in a foreign land to keep it a private affair.

However, parenthood through surrogacy has become a common thing in the entertainment industry. Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sohail Khan and Tusshar Kapoor among others became proud fathers with the help of surrogate mothers.

On the professional front, the first teaser of Krushna’s show has been released which has Bollywood’s Dada, Mithun Chakraborty and the team of Drama Company including, Krushna, Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra and Sudesh Lahiri. “Shambu dada laayenge comedy ki dunia mein ek naya rangmanch bahut jald sirf Sony Entertainment Television par,” read the caption of the video Krushna shared on his Twitter handle. The show might pose a threat to already running comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show on the same channel.

Shambu dada laayenge comedy ki dunia mein ek naya rangmanch bahut jald sirf Sony Entertainment Television par.@kingaliasgar @Krushna_KAS pic.twitter.com/TMNFMoNfFs — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 28, 2017

But for now, all of this might not matter to Krushna, as he has won the best trophy of his life in his newborns. A heartiest congratulations to the couple for becoming parents.

