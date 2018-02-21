Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma’s new show: If he calls me, I would happily go

Krushna Abhishek says he would love to work with Kapil Sharma. Krushna Abhishek says he would love to work with Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek’s names always appear together owing to their love-hate relationship. While both continue to rock the comedy space, the undercurrent of competition has always kept them at loggerheads with each other. While Krushna is all set to host the fourth season of OMG! Yeh Mera India, Kapil too is gearing up for his new show Family Time with Kapil on Sony TV. Indianexpress.com recently interviewed Krushna and asked him about Kapil’s comeback, and the actor, interestingly seemed really excited about it.

“I am really happy for Kapil and I am waiting for his show. Since his film Firangi unfortunately did not work, I hope the new show should do wonders for him. Also once he launches his project, I will also come up with my show, so that people will get something to talk about (laughs),” he stated during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

When we asked him if he would appear on Kapil’s show, Krushna shared, “I would love to. The fact is that he never calls me. I have people asking me this and I really have no reason to not go to his show, but he would at least have to give me a phone call. If he does that, I would happily go.”

Talking about his show OMG! Yeh Mera India, the comedy star shared, “I am very excited as we have really worked hard. The creative team really works hard on the research and I enjoy working with them. Although I can’t do much comedy with this show but I improvise a lot. I love the humourous genre but this show has given a new image to me as people realised that I can do more than just buffunary on stage. Through this show people have got to know the real Krushna.”

He further stated that the makers plan to get more seasons of the show. “While everyone works towards building a successful show, these people also want to make a long running show. This is the reason I love coming back.” When we asked him if he is ready for the long commitment, Krushna smiled and said, “Of course. I want you to interview me for 10 and more seasons.”

Lastly sharing his future projects, the Comedy Nights Bachao star quipped, “I am doing a film, Yeh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle with Rajneish Duggal and Sanjay’s Dutt’s niece. It’s almost completed and should release soon. Post that, I would be touring America, for live shows with Sudesh Lahiri, John Abraham and Malaika Arora. There are talks on for few more projects but I am not in a position to talk about it at the moment.”

OMG! Yeh Mera India Season 4 will launch on 15 March, and air every Thursday at 8 pm on History TV18.

