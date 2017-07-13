Krushna Abhishek: I was confident that Bharti wouldn’t join Kapil Sharma’s team. How could she do that?

Krushna Abhishek was shocked to know about Bharti Singh joining his rival, Kapil Sharma’s show. Krushna Abhishek was shocked to know about Bharti Singh joining his rival, Kapil Sharma’s show.

The fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are having a blast once again, courtesy comedienne Bharti Singh who has given the show a new lease of life with her hilarious acts and her perfect comic timing. But her joining hands with Kapil has not gone well with her Comedy Nights Bachao co-host and friend Krushna Abhishek. Krushna, who was under the impression that Bharti collaborating with Kapil was just a rumour, was taken by surprise when his dear friend actually changed sides and joined the cast of his arch rival’s show. Reason? “It has been four years since Kapil’s show started, and Bharti and I had vowed never to appear on it. It was an unwritten pact between us. Firstly, because it was named after him and secondly because I am not a small-time comedian, who would appear on someone’s show for a few minutes. They couldn’t have afforded me as I charge a bomb (smiles),” revealed Krushna while talking to Times of India.

He even said that initially when he heard the reports, he ignored them as he was confident about Bharti having no plans to go to Kapil Sharma’s show. “I laughed it off, as I was confident that she wouldn’t join his team. However, I later realised that it was true. How could Bharti join him?” said a much amazed Krushna. However, the actor-comedian who will soon be coming with another comedy show, The Drama Company doesn’t holds any grudge against Kapil for taking Bharti in his show. Rather, he is disappointed with his family-like-friend Bharti. “I feel as if a family member has gone away from me. I don’t grudge Kapil, but this was a pact between Bharti and me,” said Krushna.

So does this mean that Krushna and Bharti’s friendship has gone sour? “Not at all. I am in touch with her. In fact, I was the first one to rush to her side when she was hospitalised recently. When I asked her about her decision, she said, ‘Krushna, mujhe kaam karna hai’,” replied Krushna. The shift of actors has happened from Kapil’s team too as Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar and Sanket Bhosle joined Krushna’s show after a tiff with Kapil. Also, Krushna doesn’t want his rival, Kapil’s show to go off air as he says, “On a positive note, there is a balance now between the two shows. Personally, I don’t want Kapil’s show to end. I want both to work so that there’ll be healthy competition.”

