Krushna Abhishek goes bald for his new show The Drama Company. See photos

The Drama Company is keeping comedian Krushna Abhishek super busy these days. The new comedy show is giving tough competition to The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna is aware that he needs to work really hard to maintain the momentum, and thus the actor is trying various ways to grab eyeballs. Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has now gone bald, and shared this new look on his Instagram account.

The 41-year-old actor posted a selfie, where is he just unrecognisable as he has gone bald with a French beard, and wrote, “What a look. Meine juooon ka ghar jugaad diyaaaa. Need to try diff looks on the show.” Krushna saying he needs to try different looks on the show sheds lights on the pressure he is facing.

Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company and Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show airs on the same channel. Kapil’s former co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar are now a part of Krushna Abhishek’s show. Other than these stars, the show also features Sudesh Lahiri, Dr. Sanket Bhosle and Mithun Chakraborty too.

See Krushna Abhishek’s bald look for his show The Drama Company:

Krushna Abhishek keeps his fans updated with all latest happenings from The Drama Company. See a few more latest posts of The Drama Company star Krushna Abhishek:

After the mid-air fight, many members of The Kapil Sharma Show like Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar exited the popular show. A few reports also suggested that TKSS might go off-air. All this gave Krushna Abhishek reasons to try his luck with a new show on in the same channel. As a stand-up comedian, we earlier have seen Krushna in TV shows like Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao.

