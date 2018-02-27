Krushna Abhishek: Having a child was the best decision of my life

Krushna Abhishek speaks about his experience of being a father. Krushna Abhishek speaks about his experience of being a father.

Young and talented Krushna Abhishek is all set to return to television with OMG! Yeh Mera India. The show will have Krushna sharing some interesting facts about our country. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Krushna shared some unknown facts about his life. Having become a father last year, the Drama Company star shared how life has changed for the better. “It’s amazing. I can’t express in words how happy I feel when I see them. Life has become really wonderful. Even Kashmera (Shah) has changed so much. Now her entire day is after the two kids. We have named them Raayan and Krishank, and they are 10 months already,” Krushna shared.

When asked about how he is as a father, the young actor shared, “I don’t get much time to spend with them as I was busy shooting but now that I am wrapped up this show, I will be at home with them completely. I am just 34, but I took the decision to become a father because I want to grow up with them. By the time I am 50, they will be 16, so I want them to take me as their friend than a father. I feel it’s one of our best decisions and just seeing them smile feels like a blessing.”

As he mentioned family, the conversation steered towards Govinda, who is also Krushna’s uncle. “He is my mother’s own brother and just his name could have gotten me work but I did not choose my journey to go through him. Neither did I ask nor did he help and that’s what has made me a self-made man. I struggled hard and till now I slog to earn. And I feel extremely lucky, for in a time, when there are so many new faces waiting to replace you, I have had a long career. I have done TV, films, reality shows, everything, and I am humbled to still get work. My films Bol Bachchan and Entertainment also did quite well, and I would love to work with Rohit Shetty again.”

While Krushna is all set for OMG! Yeh Mera India, we asked him if he is keen to do fiction shows. “I have been getting offers for the last 10 years but I don’t want to just put glycerin and cry on screen. Also, my audience knows me as Krushna and not some character names and that is a great achievement for me. So, I am really happy with what I am doing.”

OMG! Yeh Mera India Season 4 will launch on March 15, and air every Thursday 8 pm on History TV18.

