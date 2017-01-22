Kritika Kamra making television comeback as princess Chandrakanta

Kritika Kamra will return to television with the reboot of ’90s series Chandrakanta. Kritika Kamra will return to television with the reboot of ’90s series Chandrakanta.

Actor Kritika Kamra is making her television comeback and this time in a fantasy show. Kritika will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming television series, Chandrakanta, which is a reboot of the popular ’90s series by the same name. This is the first time Kritika will be a part of the fantasy genre. She was last seen in 2015 TV series Reporters, where the actor played a journalist.

The show, will be aired on Life Ok from first week of March. It is being helmed by Nikhil Sinha, who is the name behind popular mythological series Siya Ke Ram. With the actor and premiere date in place, Life Ok, for now, seems to have beaten rival channel Colors, which is also gearing up for its own remake of Chandrakanta. The Colors show is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and is said to be in process of zeroing down its lead actor too. Popular names like Hina Khan and Nia Sharma have popped up who are in talks with the production house to play the protagonist. Its details have been kept under wraps, and there is no information about its premiere date too.

Meanwhile, Kritika has been receiving congratulatory messages on Twitter for her comeback from her industry colleagues. Actors Nakul Mehta, Rajeev Khandelwal and Mukti Mohan sent their best wishes to the actor ahead of her new venture.

The original series was partly based on Devaki Nandan Khatri’s novel by the same name. It was telecast on Doordarshan between 1994 and 1996. The show starred Shikha Swaroop as princess Chandrakanta.

