Kritika Kamra’s Chandrakanta look out. Are you ready to welcome this new princess? See pics

Kritika Kamra is the new Princess Chandrakanta. Kritika Kamra is the new Princess Chandrakanta.

Kritika Kamra is dressed and ready for her comeback on the TV and this time she is starring in a fantasy show. Kritika will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming television series, Chandrakanta, which is a reboot of the popular ’90s series by the same name. Kritika revealed her look for the show recently and she truly looks a princess.

She plays the eponymous role in Chandrakanta – Prem aur Paheli on Life Ok. A TV adaptation of Devaki Nandan Khatri’s famous novel, this is the second coming of the show. In the pics, we see Kritika as an elegant Princess Chandrakanta in the lehengas, dhoti sarees, bustiers and gowns. This new princess’ look is very different from the Amrapali-influenced clothes worn by Shikha Swaroop 20 years ago, for this role.

While the older Chandrakanta was seen in bright hues of turquoise blue, hot pink and golden, Kritika’s look is replaced by ivory white, lavender and rose gold. A lot of effort have been given for the jewellery and the head-gear, hand harnesses, studded footwear and armlets, which is a must to give the full feel of the tale.

See Kritika Kamra’s Chandrakanta look:

Also, check the first Chandrakanta, Shikha Swaroop’s look.

A 14-second promo of the show already landed sometime back on Life OK, which features the back of a woman, dressed as Princess Chandrakanta.

Watch | ‘Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta’ on Life OK Promo

The show will be aired on Life Ok from the first week of March. It is being helmed by Nikhil Sinha, who is the name behind popular mythological series Siya Ke Ram. With the actor and premiere date in place, Life Ok, for now, seems to have beaten rival channel Colors, which is also gearing up for its own remake of Chandrakanta.

The Colors show is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and is said to be in the process of zeroing down its lead actor too. Popular names like Hina Khan and Nia Sharma are said to be in talks with the production house to play the protagonist. The show’s details have been kept under wraps, and there is no information about its premiere date too.

Now that you have seen both today’s Chandrakanta and the one who wowed on screen years ago, who is your pick?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd