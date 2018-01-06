Kranti Prakash Jha to play the title role in Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh

Kranti Prakash Jha looks strikingly like the renowned guru and can emulate the most difficult of yoga asanas with consummate ease. Kranti Prakash Jha looks strikingly like the renowned guru and can emulate the most difficult of yoga asanas with consummate ease.

MS Dhoni fame Kranti Prakash Jha has been shortlisted to the play the coveted role of Swami Ramdev in the hugely anticipated TV series Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh which will be aired on the soon to be launched channel Discovery Jeet. Kranti Prakash Jha looks strikingly like the renowned guru and can emulate the most difficult of yoga asanas with consummate ease. Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh is a scripted biopic series tracing Swami Ramdev’s fascinating and inspirational journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru, business mogul and national icon. The show is co-produced by Ajay Devgn Film Productions and Watergate Production.

“Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh has the potential to become one of the most talked about shows in the annals of TV history in India. The title role, therefore, has its own significance. We wanted a fresh face who looks like the real-life Swami Ramdev; and should be able to emulate Swami Ramdev’s mannerisms very convincingly on the screen,” said Ajay Devgn. “It is never easy playing a real-life legend. I am happy to note that Kranti is ready to walk that extra mile to deliver a strong performance.”

Renowned Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev said, “Kranti’s inherently spiritual personality and his ability to remember and recite shlokas in the Sanskrit language impressed me. I enjoyed having an early morning yoga session with him. He is working hard to get the asanas right.”

“It is a challenge to play a multi-faceted personality like Swami Ramdev. I will do my level best to deliver a convincing performance,” added Kranti Prakash Jha.

Discovery Jeet is a brand-new offering in the Hindi Entertainment space from the home of Discovery Network. Discovery Jeet is aiming to break the clutter in the Hindi GEC arena riding on purposeful yet entertaining content.

