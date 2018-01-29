Kranti Prakash Jha on playing Swami Ramdev on TV: I have tried to be as close to his real persona as I could

Krnati Prakash Jha will portray the role of Baba Ramdev in Swami Ramdev – Ek Sangharsh. Krnati Prakash Jha will portray the role of Baba Ramdev in Swami Ramdev – Ek Sangharsh.

Young and talented actor from Bihar, Kranti Prakash Jha is looking forward to taking his career graph high by playing the titular role in Swami Ramdev – Ek Sangharsh, the biopic of Baba Ramdev. With a striking resemblance to the renowned guru, Kranti feels lucky to have got the chance to play this challenging role. The actor, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that he was preparing for IAS exams before acting came calling.

Talking about how he grabbed the offer to play Ramdev, Kranti shared, “I think this show was part of my destiny. I had auditioned for it long back but things did not work out and I got busy with other things. One fine day, I got a call from the team as they wanted to meet me again. We did a series of auditions and look test and finally, I was on board. I truly feel blessed that I am part of this show as we are trying to communicate some really important factors of our culture through it.”

When asked if he knew about Ramdev’s journey or had to brush up his knowledge, the actor said, “I had a fair idea about him and his journey but I got to spent some three days with him which was a boon. The meeting was enriching and I got to know so much, not just about him but also about our cultural values. I am so grateful to him that he took out time to talk to me and also give me tips (smiles). I have tried my best to bring out his character alive on screen. From the way he talks or walks and even his yoga postures, I have tried to be as close to his real persona as I could.”

Kranti, who is currently shooting continuously is yet to meet his producer, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. He shared, “He had been busy with his projects but we should meet soon and I am really excited to interact with him.”

Not many know that Kranti played a pivotal role in MS Dhoni, as the cricketer’s best friend, who even taught him the famous helicopter shot. After a meaty role in the film, we asked Kranti if his move to shift to television could act as a barrier next. Smilingly he said, “Earlier I was also scared of the entire notion that a Bollywood actor cannot do TV but now the lines have blurred. I think today, it’s all about your role and what you do with it. And with the rise of the digital medium, the barrier has completely been removed.”

Lastly, we asked him whether playing a yoga guru, with a completely different look would get him stereotyped. “I haven’t thought about the next step. God is kind to me and I am sure, I will grab some wonderful projects next. I am open to doing good work and wouldn’t hold myself from experimenting ever.”

Swami Ramdev – Ek Sangharsh will launch from February 12, Monday-Friday 8:30 pm on Discovery Jeet.

