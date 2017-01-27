Koffee With Karan: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt return to couch again. What is Karan Johar planning?

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan back on Koffee With Karan show again with Karan Johar Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan back on Koffee With Karan show again with Karan Johar

The last time Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt sat together on the couch along with Sidharth Malhotra, the two of them did not know who was the President of India. While Varun Dhawan said Manmohan Singh, Alia Bhatt replied Prithviraj Chauhan and immediately became the star of jokes and memes on social media. Not a day went by when Alia was not reminded about her silly mistake.

Recently Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share images of himself with Alia and Karan on the sets of the show:

“Badri @karanjohar aur dulhania #koffeewithkaran special episode. When class meets mass,” tweeted Varun Dhawan.

Both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have already appeared on the Koffee With Karan Season 5. While the Highway actress shared the couch with Shah Rukh Khan, the Student of the Year actor took the couch with Arjun Kapoor.

Alia had won the quiz round this season while Varun showed utter disappointment when he lost the hamper to Arjun Kapoor.

Alia and Varun had been a rumoured couple but both the actors have denied the rumours. Varun even named his girlfriend Natasha without revealing much despite Karan Johar best attempts.

Alia too had been fiercely private about her personal life although she did slightly hesitate when she was asked about her affair with Sidharth Malhotra. Nevertheless she had finally denied all the link-ups.

Meanwhile, we wonder if Arjun Kapoor will come back as the guest kisser for this show again, or if Karan Johar has some other old embarassing video kept in store for the two of them this time ?

