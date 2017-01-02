Koffee With Karan 5: Sidharth Malhotra spoke about having phone sex, and Jacqueline Fernandez is all giggles

Koffee With Karan season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra are total cutie pie. Koffee With Karan season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra are total cutie pie.

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan experienced romance in true-blue Bollywood style in it’s last episode when Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor expressed their “head over heels” love for each other. And now, the show is going to get naughty with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra, who will totally nail the show with their cute looks, adult talks and much more.

While Jacqueline is all giggles in the teaser video of the episode, Sidharth has some bold answers for Karan’s questions. The ace director asks Sid if he has ever had phone sex and had a shower with someone, to which the actor said yes, leaving Jacky in splits.

From ‘Koffee Shots’ to steamy conversations, @S1dharthM & @Asli_Jacqueline will be turning on the heat next Sunday on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/lLQ2SkhDwZ — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 1, 2017

And there’s also a moment of embarrassment when Jacqueline is asked Priyanka Chopra’s name in Quantico and she gives quite a sensuous reaction! Later, Karan even asked the duo about what’s brewing between the two actors.

Asking about a spotted picture, in which Jacqueline is leaving Sidharth’s house, Karan questions them about their equation. Jacqueline quickly answers that they were ‘reading scripts’ and KJo’s answer clears it all. The director says, ‘Oh, that’s what you call it now.’

The duo will come together on the talk show to promote their upcoming film, Reload, which is said to be the sequel of Hrithik Roshan – Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang. Earlier, the two appeared in 2015 release Brothers, which also starred Akshay Kumar.

In Reload, Sid will be seen doing some action and bike stunts. It seems he is aiming to up his game with Reload. Jacqueline, who is currently on vacations with family, had a busy and fruitful 2016 with Dishoom and Housefull 3 doing well at the box-office.

Reload is an action entertainer directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

