Koffee with Karan: Shahid Kapoor joins Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut on the couch

Shahid Kapoor earlier came on the celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan with wife Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor earlier came on the celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan with wife Mira Rajput.

It looks like the wish of Shahid Kapoor’s fans of seeing him yet again on the couch of celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, has come true. We hear that Shahid will be joining Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show to promote his upcoming release, Rangoon.

Also read| An actor’s career alternates between extreme success and being written off, says Shahid Kapoor

According to a DNA report, “It was at the insistence of the production house that the trio is being brought together. The show that worked because of the unique pairs brought to the couch now seems to be compromising. Filmmakers, as well as the actors, feel that they must also get something out of the show. While the channel gets its TRPs, most actors get into trouble when carried away by the tone of the show and end up saying controversial things. Now actors are not only cautious about what they say, they also insist that their presence must contribute to their film’s promotion. It’s give-and-take.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan along with his Dangal girls too promoted their films on the show. Alia Bhatt didn’t mind getting grilled by Karan Johar for the second time as she shot another episode with Varun Dhawan to promote her next, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

A source from the production confirmed, “When Shahid appeared on the show with Mira, it was one of the most popular episodes. So, when Saif-Kangana were shooting for the show, the team decided to bring in Shahid too, and he joined them!”

Also read | Shahid Kapoor reveals daughter Misha’s first image with Mira Rajput and we have lost our heart. See pic

Ignoring their past connection — Shahid once dated Kareena who is now married to Saif — Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have always shared a healthy equation and have embraced new friendship. But when you have Karan Johar brewing the Koffee of his witty questions on the other side of the couch, there is no way that you can walk out clean without spilling the beans.

The episode featuring the Rangoon trio will be aired a week prior to the release of Vishal Bharadwaj film. Rangoon is scheduled to release on February 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd