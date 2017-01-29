Koffee With Karan Season 5: Tiger Shroff on Disha Patani, Ranveer–Deepika and his crush on Shraddha Kapoor

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Watching Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff conversing about life and other stuff with a lazy energy was a revelation if not pure entertainment. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Watching Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff conversing about life and other stuff with a lazy energy was a revelation if not pure entertainment.

It could be a bit awkward when you are chattering about sex, women and booze with your father watching on. And if the same room also has Karan Johar who is overtly obsessed with celebrity life, then it surely makes a unique concoction. Watching Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff conversing about life and other stuff with a lazy energy was a revelation if not pure entertainment. The mix of Jackie’s quirkiness and Tiger’s coyness was indeed delightful to watch. It was certainly one of the warmest, most light-hearted conversation minus any affectations that you would have watched in recent times.

Jackie was beaming with pride on the success of Tiger in the film industry. Tiger’s grounded and shy manners looked in complete contrast with father’s flamboyant personality. We bring you main highlights of the show:

How was Jackie Shroff as a father?

One of the highlights of this episode was watching father-son bonding. “He used to go out of the country. But whenever he used to shoot in the country, he used to come home every night just to meet me and take the flight early in the next morning,” Tiger said.

Are Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dating?

As usual, we saw Karan asking Tiger about his relationship status. Johar reminded Tiger that rumours of his relationship with Disha are all over the place. Tiger replied in a dignified yet innocent way, “ I have very few friends in the industry. Disha lives close by. We have a friend circle. Disha is very pretty. She makes me look better.” The actor also said that he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor.

The worst criticism Tiger has read about himself

Tiger replied without a moment of hesitation, “ I read somewhere that I dance like a girl. I know my shortcomings as an actor. I am no Al Pacino. I am not a Jackie Shroff yet. I like criticism as that’s the only way to grow.”

What Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan talk about?

Aamir recently revealed that he hangs out with Jackie ( who resides in the same building). When Karan asked Jackie what they talk about when they meet, the actor said, “ We hang out for an hour or so when Aamir returns from work. We talk for a while. I don’t remember what we talked about the next morning. But we talk about hoisting water, plants, kids and documentaries.”

What advice would Juhi Chawla give to Tiger Shroff?

Juhi Chawla who worked with Jackie in two films said that she has no advice for Tiger. “ I am his fan. I am mesmerised when I see Tiger on screen. He moves so smoothly on screen.”

When Jackie Shroff called Ranbir Kapoor ‘Devdas’

“ Hamesha dil toot ta rehata hai bechare ka ( His heart always keeps breaking). He is such a darling.”

Jackie Shroff can’t think beyond Madhuri Dixit

The actor confessed to having an affection of sorts for Madhuri Dixit. His love for the actress was palpable when he took Madhuri’s name quite a few times during rapid fire round. When Karan asked who would he call a sexy siren, Jackie said, “ Madhuri”. When Karan asked if Madhuri broke his heart by getting married, Jackie said, “ No. But, Ufff. Shadi kar li. ( she got married.)”

Kangana Ranaut has a fan in Tiger and Jackie Shroff

It was little surprising to know that both Tiger and Jackie admire Kangana. While Jackie revealed that amongst all the young actresses he would like to work with Kangana, Tiger called Kangana—Queen of Hearts.

Why Tiger would not seek dad’s advice on sex?

“It’s so embarrassing,” Tiger quipped during a rapid fire question.

What Tiger Shroff can learn from Akshay Kumar?

“ How to make money,” Tiger said during a rapid fire round.

What would Tiger do if he woke up as Ranveer Singh?

I will give Deepika Padukone a big kiss and tell her that no matter how many kisses I have done in Befikre, the most special one is with you.

Ayesha Shroff on tough times:

I made a movie called Boom some years ago.That movie meant a lot to me. But unfortunately, the movie got pirated and distributors backed off. They refused to take a delivery of the film. My husband stood with me and said, “ It’s our family honour. We will release the movie. I am with you.” We put our house on lease and released the film. Of course, we lost the house. When Tiger joined the films, the first thing he told me was, “ I am going to buy that house for you.” That meant so much to me rather than big diamonds and declaration of love. When your husband stands by you and your son is like that, that means more to me than anything else.

