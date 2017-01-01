Koffee With Karan Season 5: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput made Karan Johar blush with their PDA

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Mira Rajput, who has always remained the wife Shahid Kapoor, for the first time spoke about her personal life and being in love on national television. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Mira Rajput, who has always remained the wife Shahid Kapoor, for the first time spoke about her personal life and being in love on national television.

The sets of Koffee With Karan 5 turned into an absolute Bollywood romantic flick and can easily be called the most romantic real life episode we have ever seen. Actor Shahid Kapoor who made his first onscreen appearance with non-celebrity wife Mira Rajput, has already given the audience major marriage goals. When the two walked in, nobody could guess that they had an arranged marriage in 2015, and are proud parents now. Host Karan Johar first congratulated them on having their baby and then reminded Mira that she was sitting on the couch which was once shared by Shahid’s alleged girlfriends, (we can guess he meant Priyanka Chopra Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor). But Mira looked way too relaxed to mind any of it. Infact, turned out that it was Shahid who was insecure of Mira’s former boyfriends!

Also read | Koffee with Karan: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira replies to Karan Johar’s ‘dirty’ question like a boss

From their later conversation in the episode, it was revealed that the two share an inexplicable understanding, one wishes to find in every partner. Here is all the highlights from the extremely amazing episode.

1. Did you know Mira had no clue that Shahid and his family came for a ‘rishta’? While having dinner she cluelessly bashed Bollywood for their mundane item songs and ideas.

2. Who ever said age has no bar couldn’t have been more right about it. Yes, Shahid and Mira have a more than a decade age gap.

Age is no bar when it comes to true love! #KoffeeWithShahid pic.twitter.com/GhZUd2fZ2W — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 1, 2017

3. When the Kapoor’s approached the Rajput’s, Mira’s mother thought they had came for her daughter’s engagement with Shahid’s younger brother!

4. When Shahid Kapoor bluntly asked Mira why would you want to marry someone who is so much older than you, Mira had the same question.

5. Mira’s only condition to marry Shahid was “no coloured hair”. Just to tell you, it was the time when Shahid was completely into his Tommy Singh look from Udta Punjab.

6. Shahid Kapoor fell in love with Mira when she got pregnant. That’s when the ‘I’ became ‘we’. Mira accepted that now she is “head over heels” in love with Shahid. The two purposely did a lot of PDA to annoy currently single guy Karan Johar.

7. Being a “commoner”, Mira also accepted that she doesn’t like why everyone has to be or say good about everything in Bollywood.

8. Mira called Shahid a “loud burper-silent snorer”. Shahid on his part said Mira was a “blanket snatcher.”

9. While there’s a lot to love about Bollywood, here are some of the things that Shahid Kapoor dislikes!

While there’s a lot to love about Bollywood, here are some of the things that @shahidkapoor dislikes! #KoffeeWithShahidpic.twitter.com/WUMxUpfmT1 — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 1, 2017

10. We can’t wait to know what Twinkle Khanna has to say about the story Shahid revealed, when at the age of 12, he used to wait for Twinkle at the pool to catch a glimpse of her.

Wonder what @mrsfunnybones has to say about this. Everyone here’s totally crushing on her! #KoffeeWithShahidpic.twitter.com/SHDIkhrOYM — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 1, 2017

Finally, while Mira won the quiz round, the rapid fire hamper was given to the couple together, despite Shahid winning it.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd