Koffee with Karan Season 5: Ranbir-Ranveer to Kareena-Kangana, everyone who deserve to win the Koffee Awards

Koffee awards: Karan Johar has invited Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi to pick the best dressed, best performer and best episode of the season among other episodes. Koffee awards: Karan Johar has invited Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi to pick the best dressed, best performer and best episode of the season among other episodes.

The fifth season of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan has come to its finale. With just 19 episodes, this was probably the shortest season, ever since its inception in 2004. But, this was also the season when the tables turned for the host of the chat show, Karan, who was equally grilled and put into embarassing spots by his guests. The fifth season will definitely be a talking point not only among its audiences but also among the B-town biggies for reasons more than one.

Following the trend from previous seasons, Karan has invited a prolific jury to honour the best performers of the season, we wonder who will get the prestigious “Koffee Awards”. But before Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi pick the best dressed, best performer and best episode of the season, we have our own list of winners who according to us gave enough memories to cherish and gossips for our binge eating.

More from the world of Entertainment:

1. Best Episode:

It’s a tough competition between episodes featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor and the much controversial Saif Ali Khan-Kangana Ranaut. While Kareena served us with gossips fresh off the stove, current heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh left us with our stomach aching with laughter when Ranveer Singh nailed “Chikni Chameli” act of Ranbir’s ex Katrina Kaif. Well, he even enacted a sex position. Kangana Ranaut’s episode needs no recap as the controversies around her calling Karan “a flag bearer of nepotism” are still not settled.

Also read | Koffee With Karan Season 5: Ranveer Singh’s ‘noise’ vs Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘poise’ on the Karan Johar show

So, after putting in much thought, the best episode of the season is the one with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor as they gave us many reasons to watch the episode on repeat.

2. Best debutant:

Without much confusion, we picked Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna as the best debutant of the season. Twinkle made her debut on the sassy couch with husband Akshay Kumar and not even once she mince her words. She got candid during the conversation and also revealed a few things about her career and her successful marriage. She revealed how her mother Dimple thought Akshay was gay and actually made them live together for a year before tying the knot.

Also read | Koffee With Karan Season 5: Twinkle Khanna’s 6 huge revelations about Akshay Kumar on Karan Johar’s show

But what left us amused was her taking a jibe at Karan as she mentioned that Karan had a crush on her in school because she had a moustache at that time and had a testosterone of level 11, which was equal to any man. Karan was left speechless as Akshay couldn’t say anything infront of his wife, except laugh continously.

3. Best performer:

Though Karan Johar will never agree with us on this one but Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed winner of this one. She was confident, she was spontaneous and she was funny. Not for a single second in the entire episode did we feel that she is appearing on the show after a long time. Also, the Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan found his presence futile. He was heard saying, “What am I even doing on the show.”

Also read | How Kangana Ranaut destroyed Karan Johar, and all he stands for, on Koffee With Karan

4. Best Dressed (Female):

Kareena Kapoor Khan shot for the episode when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan but still managed to overpower her fellow guest and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor. We could not pull our eyes off her as she carried herself with grace and elegance on the Koffee couch.

5. Best Dressed (Male):

On this one, we agree with Karan Johar’s jury member Ayan Mukerji over Shahid Kapoor being the best-dressed man on the show. Like, everyone, the actor was suited up but he added a casual touch to his look with his semi-casual footwear.

6. Best Koffee shots reply:

We are not sure whether this category will make it to Karan’s list of categories this year or not, but for us, the infamous Koffee shots gave us a lot of gossips. From Saif Ali Khan cheating on his partner to Priyanka Chopra having phone sex, all of it left us shocked. But the one reply which ruled was Kangana’s take when Karan asked her about getting jealous with the success of other films. Kangana Ranaut said that she was jealous of Dangal’s success. She wondered what would have gone wrong if the movie would have earned a hundred crore less.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd