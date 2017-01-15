Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor turn Karan Johar’s show into a mini kitty party

Koffee with Karan season 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor grace Karan Johar’s show. Koffee with Karan season 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor grace Karan Johar’s show.

Karan Johar starts the show with a warning that both his guests tonight are nothing but gossip makers. Yes, this week the Karan Johar’s couch was graced by none other Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Unlike the rest of the episodes, this one started with some flattery of the actors and the director for each other, but soon started brewing with the fresh smell of gossips that started to tickle our senses.

Kareena, who appeared with her baby bump (since the episode was shot before Taimur Ali Khan was born), was asked if she was trying to be an icon of working/contemporary women by being busier than she usually was before her pregnancy, to which she very gracefully said, “I am not making a point but doing what I want.”

Karan reveals how Kareena is a big Jagga Jasoos, always stalking people’s airport look and asks him the story behind. Yes, Karan has all the answers to Bebo! But the actual conversation started when Kareena was asked about Bollywood actor’s exploring Hollywood.

Kareena lauded Priyanka Chopra and said that she would not have the same courage and is happy being in Bollywood. “I am happy actors are leaving for Hollywood (giggles). I feel what Priyanka has done, I don’t think everyone has the courage and passion. I do not have. For Deepika, I have no idea but I am sure you will do well. She does make India proud. She conducts herself really well in interviews.” Just to remind you, Kareena once did not share good vibes with Priyanka, and this goes back to their Aitraaz days.

Sonam agreed with her Veeray Di Wedding co-star Kareena, and said, “Priyanka has been very articulate. She is doing very good. I watch Quantico and she is doing really well.”

Giving out opinion on Deepika, Sonam said when they appeared together on Karan’s show some years back, she did not know her, which hasn’t changed even today. “I don’t know her at all. The proper conversation I had with her was on the couch. When somebody asks me who do I prefer in terms of actors, I prefer Priyanka but that doesn’t mean I don’t like Deepika. She is doing great and I find her beautiful but I am too occupied.”

Sonam revealed that Karan had a problem with her necklines once upon a time, which made Kareena check hers on the show. He also spoke about her rumoured relationship with a businessman to which the actor, said, “I am always dating a businessman from London, it is sacred and I don’t like to talk about it.” For the keeps, there are rumours that Sonam is currentky dating Anand Ahuja, a businessman!

On the same page, Kareena spoke about her relationship with Saif. The actor is definitely smitten by her husband. “There is no one like him. The mental and physically sexy is not possible. The combination is very rare now. He is last of such generation.” and Sonam totally agreed with the Ki and Ka actor.

This Sunday, the super glamorous #KareenaKapoor & fashion queen @sonamakapoor are going to set the Koffee couch on fire! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/c6nacIMPsy — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 9, 2017

Later the Neerja actor spoke about how Karisma Kapoor, Bebo’s sister, has also spoken about a love angle between her and Ranbir Kapoor, but Sonam thinks she can’t keep him happy. Well yes!

“Ranbir and I are very good friends. Our families are very close and we are fond of each other families. I don’t think I can make him happy. And I think, we will just be good friends.”

Later, Kareena said her relationship with Ranbir has gone better because of her husband. “In last two-three years, as a family, we have grown very close. Saif loves Ranbir because of which we became really good friends.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

No points for guessing, the current season’s brand ambassador, Arjun Kapoor made an entry this time too. He was the “jury” for the rapid-fire round. He has become the mascot of Karan’s show ever since season five started. The actor spoke about how Kareena is a gossip queen and how she, Ranbir and Karan Johar know everything that happens in the Bollywood town, even before anybody else. Arjun said Sonam has pretended to be a very mild child but she is actually a wild child. He picked Kareena as the winner of the rapid-fire, making her take home the Koffee hamper for a third time in a row. It was also Sonam’s third lost in a row. The episode definitely proved why Sonam still needs to shed her diplomatic face and turn sassy and funny like Kareena.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd