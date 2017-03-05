Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kapil Sharma has a huge crush on Deepika Padukone and his other confessions. Watch video

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kapil Sharma remained awkwardly quiet about his sex life while expressing his huge crush on Deepika Padukone Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kapil Sharma remained awkwardly quiet about his sex life while expressing his huge crush on Deepika Padukone

Proud daddy Karan Johar began the show with an honest confession. He knew that he was about to interview a rival host who has more followers than him, more TRP’s on his show and, most importantly, was more popular than Karan Johar. Naturally, that itself gave us more reasons to watch the show if only to see how Karan Johar deals with competition.

Over the years, the comedian has stood as an example that one doesn’t need to know English to be successful in life. When he sat on Karan’s couch, Kapil confessed that he when he got a call from Karan Johar he thought it was a prank, like many of us he was even doubtful if this episode will even air on the national television. And soon he opened up about everything except his sex life and we witnessed one of the most real conversations between Kapil and Karan.

” I would love to say something in English, the first thing is my English is over, can we now speak in Hindi?” were Kapil’s first word on the show. Soon he shared that he finds the word ‘apologise’ the most useless word in the English dictionary. Why invent something like apologise when there’s sorry, remained his logic.

Get ready for the funniest serving of Koffee yet, as @KapilSharmaK9 will be taking the couch this Sunday on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/Hg8h2XXk0J — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 27, 2017

That moment when Kapil was sitting on the couch but still confused whether this was some sort of a prank.

Here’s to all of them who said this episode wouldn’t go on air! Presenting @KapilSharmaK9! #KoffeeWithKapil pic.twitter.com/kWwL6wnDez — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) March 5, 2017

Kapil Sharma jokingly said that he falls in love every year.

Kapil revealed he has a crush on Deepika Padukone. He openly shared why he loves the Bajirao Mastani actor so much but remained awkwardly quiet when Karan asked him about his sex life.

The candid Kapil is the best Kapil.

Most stars come on the couch only to subtly hint that they are the best. Kapil, however, seemed frankly acceptable to the fact that he may not be the best, but he is sure that that does not make him useless.

.@KapilSharmaK9 opens up about the source of his immensely popular sense of humour! #KoffeeWithKapil pic.twitter.com/XZVWGjRjee — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) March 5, 2017

That moment when Karan Johar became slightly pushy.

Kapil remained extremely humble about his knowledge of English throughout the episode. Hence it seemed a little condescending when Karan asked him to translate these dialogues of Hindi.

There’s a reason why everybody loves Shah Rukh Khan. He welcomes you warmly even if you’re gatecrashing his party at Mannat.

Did you know Kapil once accidentally gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan’s party. However, the Dilwale actor still greeted him warmly even though he confessed he was not dressed up for the event.

Gear up for a rib-tickling serving of Koffee as @KapilSharmaK9 makes his debut on the couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/OfFrKcU4rX — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

When Kapil shared the truth about social media.

By now we all know social media is one of the noisiest place in the virtual world. To solve that problem Kapil seemed to have had a hilarious solution. People should be given a license to be on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kapil gave a wise advice on to Twitteratis and to his viewers,” Don’t drink and drive and don’t drink and tweet.”

