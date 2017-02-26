Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kabir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali reveal which Khan is never on time on sets, and more

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Imtiaz Ali give a lot of insight into what happens on their sets. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Imtiaz Ali give a lot of insight into what happens on their sets.

Rarely do we see the crème de la crème of Bollywood gracing the same couch. Even if it is difficult to bring all the Khans or Kapoos on the same show, Karan Johar surely got his luck to get three of the most powerful directors of Bollywood – Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan and Imtiaz Ali to grace his chat show Koffee With Karan season 5. And unlike other episodes, this one was quite erudite in nature. For one, they hardly gossiped and spoke more on the various efforts they had to go through to get recognition in the industry. Yes, here they weren’t any competitors, but sheer directors who love making films.

Through this episode, we came to know a lot of what happens behind-the-scenes and inside the mind of a director, apparently lip syncing a song is one of the biggest fears in a director’s life. Talking about actors, it got revealed that Zoya is the ‘queen of rejections.’ How? Because many actors have more often than once, rejected her scripts and her ideas outrightly. So how does she survive?

“I survive because I am too cocky. I am here to make films!” said Zoya Akhtar.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s character in Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya said it was a task to get an A-list female actor play Ranveer Singh’s sister in the hit film. Yes, she had to face questions like ‘do I look like a sister’? and the only thing that went inside her head was do you mean like a nun or something?

Kabir Khan, who began as a documentary filmmaker, and went on to delivere one of Bollywood’s biggest hits Bajrangi Bhaijaan, shared his experience too. Sharing an interesting inside trend, he said how when he entered the film industry, he soon learnt various terms like a pre-Friday film, and post Friday film. When he actually explained that, Karan Johar, who comes from a filmy family, was equally surprised as the viewers.

Kabir Khan revealed what all goes behind the making of some of the most iconic Bollywood films.

While talking to Imtiaz Ali the first thing which shocked us was that even he faced rejections for his blockbuster film Jab We Met. Yes, Imtiaz had a tough time to get producers for the film as a lot of them were hesitant to invest in a woman-centric film with such a unique plot.

Imtiaz Ali said, “I feel I abandon films very soon.” Oh no!

Zoya Akhtar believes they should start reviewing critics.

Also, this is her opinion on her brother Farhan Akhtar.

Zoya can’t make up her mind on what @FarOutAkhtar is

more popular for! Tell us what you think! #KWKDirectorsSpecial pic.twitter.com/0smBonUT7q — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

The toughest part arrived for these actors when they had to rank the ladies of Bollywood, because they all are so good.

The Directors name their favorite leading ladies from the film fraternity! #KWKDirectorsSpecial pic.twitter.com/rwi0LmbXhg — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

The three were so good in the rapid-fire round, that Karan had a hard time to decide the winner. Finally, it was a tie between the two men – Kabir Khan and Imtiaz Ali. Zoya who was equally brilliant got compensated with abundant love from Karan Johar!

The Koffee Quiz round was equally interesting and funny too. They tagged superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the most punctual actor in the industry, and unanimously said both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are never on time on the sets.

Next time SRK says ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,’ he better make sure these three filmmakers heard him.

Looks like the #KoffeeQuiz can zap even the best of filmmakers! #KWKDirectorsSpecial pic.twitter.com/lHnma979aT — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

The trio was probably presented with the toughest quiz in the history of Koffee With Karan.

3 Leading directors facing off on ‘Bollywood Trivia’!#KWKDirectorsSpecialpic.twitter.com/0BVKpfwnJg — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

We seriously wonder what Javed Akhtar will have to say about Zoya’s knowledge on Urdu.

Finally Zoya Akhtar won the quiz round as she was quite prompt and brilliant too. It was one of the most intellectual episodes of Koffee With Karan, where the guests spoke more on filmmaking than gossiping on what other people are up to in the industry.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd