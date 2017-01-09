Koffee With Karan Season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra went naughty as Karan Johar tried to play cupid

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the film Reload. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the film Reload.

Jacqueline Fernandez made her Koffee With Karan debut while Sidharth Malhotra sat comfortably on the famous couch for a second time. The two hotties who will be seen romancing for the first time in Reload, which is said to be a sequel to Bang Bang, had more going around them on Karan Johar celebrity chat show. Though the film might be releasing later this yer, but the apparent chemistry between these two hotties was already evident.

Jacqueline has been officially single for a long time now. Why? It was work, work and work that kept her occupied. Nevertheless, she confessed she misses having a boyfriend in her life.

About Sidharth. He is single and definitely not with Alia. Girls need to take note. But, did he ever date Alia? Host Karan Johar felt Sid had a guilty smile on his face when he was thrown with this question.

Jacqueline was more nervous because crazy things happened on the couch for her. Talking about having pets, it seems she once owned a zoo with monkeys, lions, turtles and what not.

But it wasn’t too long that Jacky and Sid got pretty cozy on the couch.

Jacqueline confessed she likes guys who are mysterious and quit. There was a point in the show when it totally looked as if Karan Johar was acting like their matchmaker, and we definitely cannot keep a count of the number of times it happened.

Karan Johar kept asking them why they aren’t dating each other.

It looks like Karan Johar reinvented the drinking game ‘Have you ever’ to “Koffee Shots,” and played it on the two heartthrobs. From being hand-cuffed, to getting under the shower with someone and having phone sex, the two confessed of doing all. The way both these actors stole glances after playing naughty couldn’t be missed.

Lets just say Jacqueline and Sidharth have had a pretty adventurous life.

Lets just say Jacqueline and Sidharth have had a pretty adventurous life.

Did Jacqueline become a Christian during the drinking game? Seriously, like she even apologized to her parents on national television! She even confessed that she has a girl crush on Priyanka Chopra.

And while PeeCee seem to be Jacky’s favourite, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who makes Sidharth go weak in his knees. Sid kept blushing everytime Aish’s name popped up and even wished he got to romance hr KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Abhishek Bachchan are you listening?

Now, would you ever say no to Jacqueline if she proposed like that?

Now, would you ever say no to Jacqueline if she proposed like that?

Jacqueline had the right quotes for all her co-stars. No wonder she won the hamper.

But she also thinks Leonardo Di Caprio painted Sistine Chapel ceiling, which is why she lost the Koffee Quiz despite giving Sid a tough fight.

