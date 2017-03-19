Koffee With Karan Season 5 finale: Karan Johar reveals his favourite moments and what’s inside the Koffee hamper

Koffee With Karan Season 5 finale: Karan Johar takes the audience on a trip throughout the season. Koffee With Karan Season 5 finale: Karan Johar takes the audience on a trip throughout the season.

Karan Johar arrives in a BMW only to confess that he will miss the viewers and calls it the best season so far. This season 5, we saw Kangana Ranaur taking the famous ‘nepotism’ dig at Karan. We even saw Zoya Akhtar hitting on KJo. What we did not see was that Karan Johar had turned the table this season. This time the guest celebrities were allowed to ask questions to the host, and none of them left the opportunity to keep Karan at the receiving end. They made him rate actors, choose between kill marry hook-up, basically they confronted Karan with all kinds of jokes and the most awkward questions.

Twinkle Khanna revealed that Karan had his first kiss while playing house. Hearing this, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle went into fits at the very thought that when Karan chose to play house, the only thing he decided to do was stir daal. Well, even KJo couldn’t control his laughter remembering this from his childhood.

Later, Alia Bhatt asked Karan who would he kill, marry and hook-up – Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He chose to kill Aishwarya Rai Bachchan because he can never cheat on his dear friend Abhishek Bachchan.

Mira Rajput presented Karan with a list of actors to rank and the list did not include Shahid Kapoor. Do you know why? Because Mira noticed that Shahid is never in the list of actors Karan presents to his guests.

Aamir Khan confronted him with the most difficult questions. He asked him to name the best superstar out of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and himself. Karan safely called for a break.

This season, @karanjohar decided to junk the buzzers for the #KoffeeQuiz. The result was quite hilarious! #KoffeeFinale pic.twitter.com/GXTF1UDfod — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) March 19, 2017

Karan had a special mention for Arjun Kapoor who came on this show more than once, as a judge, jury and celebrity guest.

Karan Johar replayed some of the hilarious moments on the show, like when Shah Rukh Khan read “Mary Had A Little Lamb” like Arnab Goswami, and when Katrina revealed the gospel truth about the show, the sacred place where people swear to tell the truth and nothing but the truth and only the truth!

Karan revealed that if ever wished to be interviewed by any of the stars, it has to be SRK, Katrina and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here’s why.

What is Koffee With Karan without its famous Rapid Fire round?

No season of #KoffeeWithKaran is complete without the iconic ‘Koffee Rapid Fire’ round! Who do you think aced it this time? #KoffeeFinale pic.twitter.com/2F7hM2rU3Q — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) March 19, 2017

And sometimes their answers were truly hilarious!

Some answers on the Koffee couch definitely raised a storm! #KoffeeFinale pic.twitter.com/BaIX0QNZ7I — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) March 19, 2017

But have you ever wondered what these celebrities get as a present in the hamper they win? While advertising various coffee and beauty products, Karan revealed that he had stolen the brownie off the hampers a lot of times and the celebrities have not even noticed it.

