Koffee With Karan Season 5: Farah Khan and Sania Mirza set Karan Johar’s couch on fire with their wit

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Farah Khan bags both the prizes, Sania Mirza gets angry because there wasn’t a single sports question. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Farah Khan bags both the prizes, Sania Mirza gets angry because there wasn’t a single sports question.

We can’t be more thankful to Karan Johar for getting Sania Mirza on his famous couch. Through the talk show we saw a completely different side of the tennis star who revealed a lot of things, including the fact that she is well aware that people start talking about her skirt when they can’t say enough about her tennis skills. It won’t be wrong to tag her as the most glamorous sportsperson we have right now. Meanwhile we also come to know that filmmaker Farah Khan had openly warned her goo friend Sania to get ready to avoid people for next three months, because apparently that is what Farah ends up doing every time she becomes a guest on the famous celebrity chat show. While Farah and Karan openly talked about their sex lives, Sania confessed she was freaking out at everything she was hearing.

Minutes into the exciting episode and a lot of beans began getting spilled. Sania confessed to being approached by Farah a lot of times to do item songs in her films, something the tennis player obviously declined every time.

Hear what the girlfriends had to say on their non-publicised friendship!

Seven years ago, when Sania Mirza was single, she had also been approached to appear on Koffee With Karan to which her parents had said a strict no, especially when they came to know that she had to share the couch with another young cricketer.

Did Sania Mirza just recall her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai while mentioning “settling down?”

While Farah prefers Hrithik Roshan as the hot nanny for her kids, Karan announced again that he is a #recycledvirgin.

Sania Mirza once forced Farah Khan to come to see her in the match. That year she won the match. Guess we now know who is her lucky mascot.

When you need a lucky mascot, you know who’s door to knock! #KoffeeWithFarah pic.twitter.com/VSFNF86mBu — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 5, 2017

What’s Koffee with Karan without a little gossip and rumours.

Rumours are always rife on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithSania pic.twitter.com/NbomDwRlPe — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 5, 2017

Looks like Sania has a huge crush on Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

If she woke up as Deepika Padukone she would break up with Ranveer Singh so that he could be single for everyone else. And she wants to be paired with Salman. Also, she feels actors should never take their shirts off. Actors, please take note!

From the coolest Khan to her favorite shirtless actor, @MirzaSania reveals it all! #KoffeeWithSania pic.twitter.com/izbPjVyIYF — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 5, 2017

Next time you meet Sania, do not use the pickup line – “Do you want to play mixed doubles?”

You want a movie review? No one expresses it better than Farah Khan!

Also she did a good Sania!

Farah Khan spilling the beans on Sania Mirza in the rocking rapid fire! KoffeeWithSania pic.twitter.com/GpvwiRAsIi — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 5, 2017

That, and some quirky answers won Farah the hamper.

Sania Mirza remained crazy that she lost both the prizes and none of the Koffee quizzes included questions from sports arena. We still love you Sania. Please come back again in the next season!

