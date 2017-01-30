Koffee With Karan Season 5: Farah Khan’s dating advice to Ranveer Singh is to carry a box of condoms, watch video

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Koffee With Karan shared a peek of the upcoming episode featuring Farah Khan and Sania Mirza. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Koffee With Karan shared a peek of the upcoming episode featuring Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.

It’s a rarity for a celebrity to match up to Karan Johar’s ingenuity. His presence of mind coupled with a sleek sense of humour makes Johar an undisputable king of talk shows in the country. What happens when Karan Johar has an equally talented counterpart in the same room? One gets bouts of entertainment and laughter. Koffee With Karan shared a peek of the upcoming episode featuring Farah Khan and Sania Mirza. Going by this video, one can see Farah and Sania taking on Karan and leaving him floored without much struggle.

Farah ragged Karan on the show and an amused Sania embarrassed him further. Farah goes on to say, “He will become your friend only when you (Sania) are world number one. I hope you know that.” To which Sania asks Karan, “Is that why have not called me on Koffee till now.” Karan had to clarify (which he rarely does) saying, “I was waiting. As soon as your turned number one, I called.”

Farah, who is close friends with Karan Johar, shared an incident about latter, “One birthday, he made fun of all my guests. Once the party was over, he started talking badly about my crockery and cutlery.” When Karan asked Farah what advice he would give to Ranveer Singh, Farah said, “I will advise him to carry a big box of condoms. And if there are any condoms left, I will ask Ranbir to take them.” Sania Mirza was equally fun and entertaining in this video. We hope this one turns out to be one rocking episode.

