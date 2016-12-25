Koffee With Karan Season 5: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif are Karan Johar’s biggest nightmares

On Koffee With Karan, the host Karan Johar finally met his match in Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. On Koffee With Karan, the host Karan Johar finally met his match in Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Karan Johar was prepping to skewer two of Bollywood’s most fiercely independent girls, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, but Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan went the other way. It was Karan Johar who had a complete meltdown while trying to deal with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan girls. On coming to the show, Katrina declared that she has not appeared on Koffee With Karan’s last two seasons because she hates the polls and the ratings, and Anushka agreed with her.

Koffee With Karan: Watch out for the highlights of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma’s appearance

1. When Katrina Kaif sarcastically said how Koffee With Karan is the platform where people say nothing but the truth and only the truth.

2. Did you know that Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan once started a I hate Katrina club?

3. The day Katrina Kaif gave her most steamy performance in Sheila Ki Jawaani, she asked Akshay Kumar if she can tie a rakhi to him. When he refused, she ran after Arjun.

4. Is Anushka Sharma partially deaf? While Karan Johar thinks so, Katrina Kaif feels she is not deaf she just wanders off to her own land.

5. Arjun Kapoor was once totally in love with Anushka Sharma. While Anushka kept on denying it, Karan insisted that it was true.

And just like that, one question during the ‘Kiss with Arjun’ segment puts all rumours to rest! #KoffeeWithAnushka #KoffeeWithKatrina pic.twitter.com/epUOLtgX3V — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 25, 2016

6. Anushka Sharma does not find bare-chested men attractive unless they are coming out from a bath. Boys are you listening?

7. When the rapid fire round began it certainly seems like Anushka and Katrina are totally twinning in thoughts!

The rapid fire is on! And it certainly seems like Anushka & Katrina are totally twinning thoughts! #KoffeeWithAnushka #KoffeeWithKatrina pic.twitter.com/JT5oap7zzk — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 25, 2016

8. But guess what none of them won the hamper. It was Arjun Kapoor for his sassy comments on all their answers.

9. Karan had a complete meltdown at the show while trying to explain Anushka Sharma a situation of choosing stability over passion.

10. When Anushka totally nailed at her hypothetical job as a image consultant of Katrina.

RT if you think @AnushkaSharma makes for a good image consultant! #KoffeeWithAnushka pic.twitter.com/zFVr7IUAak — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 25, 2016

It was Arjun Kapoor’s appearance that started the real fun on the show but poor him, he wasn’t able to load himself with kisses from two of the most hottest women in Bollywood.

