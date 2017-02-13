Koffee With Karan Season 5: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reveal that they fight like siblings

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Varun Dhawan beats Alia Bhatt in all the rounds of the show but fails to imitate Hrithik Roshan. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Varun Dhawan beats Alia Bhatt in all the rounds of the show but fails to imitate Hrithik Roshan.

While the lead pair of Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan might be taking the nation by storm with their “Tamma Tamma Again,” they were in their chirpier elements as they made their second appearance of Koffee With Karan season 5. The show began with Alia and Varun hunting for gossip about host Karan Johar inside his make-up room. They left the place in such a mess that when Karan stepped in, he thought some sort of tornado just came. Karan came to a fishy looking messed up room and he got confused when the voice behind the camera did not ask him uncomfortable questions, rather told him to start the show.

There came Karan Johar’s favourite students, who walked onto the sets and you could make out from the very go that these two were the most mischievous of the current lot of Bollywood. Meet Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan!

At the initial part of the show, Varun shared a moment from the sets of his and Alia’s debut film Student of the Year, when its director Karan Johar practically became Meryl Streep from Devil Wears Prada. He threw papers on Sidharth Malhotra and Varun when they had a lot of questions to ask before giving a shot.

In previous episodes Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra had said that Varun Dhawan tends to act childish sometimes. He only proved them right by annoying Alia perpetually. From teasing her about their first meeting to never going on a double date with her, Varun was at the edge all through.

Varun Dhawan masters in the art of irritating Alia Bhatt,

.@Varun_dvn tries to put @aliaa08 in a tough spot on #KoffeeWithKaran! Watch the video to see how. pic.twitter.com/b0rrngAaJi — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 12, 2017

The first highlight came when Varun revealed that Alia is a cry-baby. While Alia kept refuting it, Karan proved it by showed her a mobile video shot my Varun himself from the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, when the Dear Zindagi actor was crying because there were cheese balls in the menu! While Alia was left red-faced, Karan, Varun and even the audience were in splits. Yes, Alia suffers from serious first world problems!

There were moments when Alia Bhatt literally got up from the seat to hit Varun.

It’s going to be crazy, hilarious & grand! RT if you can’t wait for #KoffeeWithVarun & #KoffeeWithAlia. pic.twitter.com/OOktmZwxhc — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 12, 2017

Ali and Varun however did prove that they were the best friends around. While Alia accepted that she was absolutely comfortable around Varun, the Dishoom actor said he feels protective towards Alia. The two also confessed that sometimes their fights are so weird that people around call them quarreling siblings!

Varun showed his love to Alia through a hair dryer ! Yes, that’s how he makes her smile.

There were no filter to a lot of things these two heartthrobs revealed. While Alia’s expressions at the very sheer mention of rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra said much, Varun’s head-turn at her when Karan asked him, “What does Sid have which you don’t,” further put a stamp of what Alia and Sid haven’t accepted yet. By the way, even Varun was taunted a lot about his alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal. All he could do is, sit there quietly and smile.

Varun is very protective about some of his body parts! He feels he needs to ‘shelter’ them often.

Karan made the most of these two powerhouse performers too. He played an imitation game where each of the two had to act like several Bollywood stars while the other had to guess.

The imitation game absolutely had us in splits.

And while Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan came easy to enact, it was Hrithik Roshan and his famous dialogue from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai that became a fumbling point for Varun,

It took Varun more that 7 takes to enunciate ‘Woh iss chehre ko pehchante hain’ and do a perfect Hrithik Roshan.

Point of advice for Shahid Kapoor – if ever his little daughter Misha goes missing,he should check Varun’s closet. Chances are it is probably him who has taken her. That’s because he loves kids and took Misha’s name when asked “What does Shahid have which you don’t?”

Varun Dhawan’s candid candour won him the rapid fire round. Infact, he won all the rounds.

But it wasn’t just Varun who spilled a lot of beans. Even Alia gave it back to Varun’s fitting replies. She even revealed who is competition for Varun.

Alia said a drunk Varun thinks his competitions are none other than National Award winners Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.

The adrenaline was rushing to its highest, both for the audience and Varia (as Varun and Alia’s fans fondly call them) during the Koffee Quiz round. Both were quick,but both even made silly blunders.

Varun forgot names of Gujarati dishes and Alia didn’t know Kota is in Rajasthan.

Will @aliaa08 continue her winning streak at the Koffee Quiz this season? #KoffeeWithAlia pic.twitter.com/UJ8lmbIqWF — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 12, 2017

And juts when we thought the episode came to an end, Varun and Alia had their own round of roasting their mentor KJo. The two stars took turns and threw rapid fire questions to Karan. From tasks like making him do a Sridevi dance to read the recipe of Butter Chicken in various emotions, they kept the filmmaker in a sport, leaving him totally embarrassed. Their uncomfortable questions for Karan were for sure meant to avenge all his guests who have sat on the controversial couch of this show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd