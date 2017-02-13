Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan cheated on his partner, Kangana Ranaut is jealous of Aamir Khan

Koffee With Karan: Rangoon stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan grace the couch of Karan Johar’s show. Koffee With Karan: Rangoon stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan grace the couch of Karan Johar’s show.

Kangana Ranaut is known for being unapologetically truthful and someone who speaks her mind. The actor did not hide this side of hers when she graced the couch of Koffee With Karan season 5, with her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan. Talking about her biography, Kangana went on to point that if she ever writes a biography then Karan would play the stereotypical biggie who cannot tolerate outsiders.

She said, “You will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is like you know very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” During Koffee Shots, Kangana also expressed that she is super jealous of Aamir Khan as his recent film, Dangal, made so much money. However, at this moment, Saif remained unaffected but little did he know that the shots and the questions had just begun.

During the same round, the actor took a shot on the question of ‘cheating the partners.’ Now, it shocks us but makes us even more eager to know who did he refer to. Will Saif maintain the decorum of being a nawab or let us sneak into his personality or Kangana will take away the hamper, and even our hearts, by being the bold and beautiful as always? Well, let’s just wait and watch till the next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kangana along with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif, is busy promoting the upcoming film, Rangoon. Recently, Kangana appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Shahid.

The film, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, will release on February 24.

