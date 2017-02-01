Koffee With Karan: Rangoon couple Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut to take the couch. But, where’s Shahid Kapoor?

Koffee with Karan: The episode featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut will be aired a week prior to the release of Rangoon. Koffee with Karan: The episode featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut will be aired a week prior to the release of Rangoon.

After the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman — graced the couch of filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, now is the turn of Nawab of Bollywood to appear on the fifth season of the show. According to the reports, Saif Ali Khan will be coming with his co-star Kangana Ranaut to promote the much-anticipated film of 2017, Rangoon.

Kangana Ranaut is known for frank talk and critical opinions whereas Saif Ali Khan has always been politically correct when it comes to interviews. With such contrasting personalities together on the couch, it will be fun to watch how Karan Johar will brew the Koffee of his witty questions with the two stars.

It is being heard that the fifth season of Koffee with Karan is near its end with just two episodes left for shooting. Saif and Kangana will be shooting on February 3 and the episode will be aired a week prior to the release of Vishal Bharadwaj film. Rangoon is scheduled to release on February 24.

However, Shahid Kapoor who is also a part of Rangoon, will not be accompanying his co-stars. Now, is it because he appeared earlier on the show with his wife Mira Rajput or because of his rumoured tiff with Kangana is not clear.

But in an interview with indianexpress.com Shahid had put the rumour mills to rest by saying, “There are no issues between me and Kangana. I read an article somewhere that we might not promote the film together. I will be happy to promote the film whenever wherever with Kangana and Saif Ali Khan who is also a very big part of the film. There are no issues.”

