Koffee With Karan: Rangoon actors Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor bond over Misha and Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor have more in common than Kareena Kapoor Khan and their latest film Rangoon. While Saif is Kareena’s husband, Shahid is Kareena’s ex. But if you thought it would be a tricky situation for them to face each other, well, not really. It doesn’t make these two actors avoid each other when working on the same film.

Apparently, they have much more to talk about and all of it will be revealed when Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor will appear on one of the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan to promote Rangoon. Their co-star Kangana Ranaut will also accompany them on the couch of Karan Johar.

When Karan Johar asked Saif and Shahid about what they will talk about when they meet each other, the two tried to play it safe. The actors revealed that since both of them became fathers quite recently, they would love to talk about babies. We also hear that Saif inquired about Misha while Shahid asked about Taimur during the shooting of the show.

“When Karan asked them how they managed to shoot together for Rangoon, considering one share the past with Kareena and one is her present and future, Shahid said they got along well and added that they talked about their children. Saif asked him about Misha, Shahid inquired about Taimur and everything was fine. Even during the show breaks, they were seen chatting with each other,” revealed a source from the show’s sets.

You will also want to know what happened when Kangana reached the sets of KJo’s celebrity chat show. According to DNA, Kangana didn’t leave a chance to take a dig at the ace filmmaker. “Kangana told him that if she ever writes a biography, she will see to it that it will have a chapter on nepotism written by Karan Johar! She made several strong statements like this. So much so, that at one point, even Karan didn’t know what to say,” said a source.

