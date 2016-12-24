Koffee With Karan: Priyanka Chopra reveals she faced racism in US

Koffee With Karan: Priyanka Chopra is known for her straightforward and smart answers in chat shows. Koffee With Karan: Priyanka Chopra is known for her straightforward and smart answers in chat shows.

For all those who cannot wait to see Priyanka Chopra on the couch of Koffee with Karan, here is a sneak peek into what happened when Pee Cee got into a candid conversation with Karan Johar, the witty host of the chat show.

Unlike other episodes of the show which left you rolling in aisles or gave you some interesting Bollywood inside stories, the one featuring Priyanka Chopra might leave you upset. Reason? The international Bollywood star, PeeCee reveals that she faced racism overseas.

According to the reports, a source has spilled the beans over a part of the conversation when Karan Johar asked the desi girl about facing racism overseas. He said, “When KJo asked if she (Priyanka) has faced racism, she shared that she did, but not in the studios. She said that it was at the airport when she was sitting in the lounge for first class passengers that she was a victim. One of the ground staff personnel was rude to her, and only after she argued that she was a valid first class passenger did he apologise.”

Not only this, she even advised her contemporaries to be careful about the roles they pick up in Hollywood. The source added, “Priyanka said that whoever goes to Hollywood after her should be careful about the roles they do.”

Priyanka has taken a break from her international projects to enjoy Christmas and New Year with her near and dear ones. Making the most of her latest India visit, Priyanka also stopped by the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the co-producer of her Punjabi Production, Sarvann to enjoy a good dose of laughter.

