Koffee With Karan: Priyanka Chopra’s GK is being tested. Will an Alia Bhatt moment happen? Watch video

Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar’s general knowledge is being tested by Karan Johar and her response is, “Arre baba.” The Quantico star also reveals that she has kissed an ex after break-up but that is not all. It seems Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has taken some points from The Ellen DeGeneres Show for India’s most famous export, Priyanka Chopra. As the Quantico star graces Karan’s couch, she will obviously be asked about love, break-ups and men. But adding an interesting twist to the show is a new addition, the five-second question answer.

Karan asks Priyanka to “name three Mughal emperors” and her answer is, “Arre baba!” Then she is asked to name “three Maratha warriors” and she bursts out laughing. The last question is the name of three Prime Ministers in India and her answer is again laughter. We hope Priyanka passes this one with flying colours for we all remember how it ended with Alia Bhatt.

And back to Karan’s patent questions. Priyanka says people will right what they want to write but people will know when there is a ring on the finger. She goes on to say, “I believe you are single till you are married!” However, Priyanka does vouch for the fact that men in the west have a completely different approach of asking a girl out. “The boys here are a little cautious. There it’s straight up – ‘I am free tomorrow, I am in New York. Let’s go for dinner.’ Na Jaan na pehchaan. Akele! Itni forward nahi hoon main.”

Watch | Koffee With Karan new tease as Priyanka Chopra is all set for it:

From talks of marriage to shots of Koffee, @priyankachopra will be on the couch getting 'personal' with @karanjohar! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/YBJVVtN7ks — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 15, 2017

Karan and Priyanka also play Koffee shots. The questions range from ‘have you judged someone’s fashion sense at a party’ to ‘kissed an ex after break-up’. While Priyanka replied in affirmative to both, we would really like to know what she has to say about ‘ever been cheated on’. Star World shared the promo of the Sunday episode, saying, “From talks of marriage to shots of Koffee, @priyankachopra will be on the couch getting ‘personal’ with @karanjohar! #KoffeeWithKaran.”

Priyanka was in India recently to take care of her professional commitments and ring in the New Year. Her debut Hollywood film, Baywatch, will come out later this year. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

