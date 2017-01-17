Koffee with Karan: Priyanka Chopra accepts she’s had phone sex. And there’s more. Watch video

Koffee with Karan: Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on her love life and at the same time is worried about her mother watching the episode. Koffee with Karan: Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on her love life and at the same time is worried about her mother watching the episode.

After being quizzed by talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, and Ellen DeGeneres, now is the turn for Bollywood’s ‘desi’ girl Priyanka Chopra to get grilled on the ‘desi’ celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan by Karan Johar. And with the promos out, we must say the Quantico star has a lot to reveal.

In the new promo shared by Star World on Monday, Priyanka spills the beans on her love life and at the same time is worried about her mother watching the episode. Karan asks Priyanka a series of questions as they play the Koffee shots and Priyanka’s assertive replies to these will surely leave you stunned. Karan enquires from Priyanka if she had taken a shower with her partner, made out with the lights on, and kissed an ex after she broke up. In reply to all of these, Priyanka gulped down the Koffee shots one after the other. When Karan asks whether she ever had phone sex, Priyanka bursts out lauging and said, “My mother better not watch this show.” She downed another Koffee shot in reply to the question.

The earlier promo saw Priyanka’s GK being put to test. Though her laughter in reply to every question has put us in a doubt whether she will be able to pass the quiz with distinction or not.

Karan was all praises for the global Indian star as he introduced Priyanka to his audience as, “phenomenal star, global movie star, red carpet rocker and the biggest news-maker of our times, Priyanka Chopra.” After being a master of talk shows, Priyanka also does not miss on pulling Karan’s leg as he says that the purpose of his show is not to come out with any herculean secrets.

From the promos, the episode which is to be aired on coming Sunday is already a hit among the followers of the show. Despite her solo appearance on the show, it seems Priyanka has set a benchmark for the other stars yet to appear on the show.

