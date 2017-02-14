Koffee with Karan: Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia are the jury members of Koffee awards

Koffee with Karan: Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will be deciding on the name of the Koffee award winners. Koffee with Karan: Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will be deciding on the name of the Koffee award winners.

The fifth season of Karan Johar’s witty celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan is on its last leg, and now is the time to felicitate the celebrity who gave the audience the best gossip of the season. But before we get the names of the winners, we introduce you to the jury for the special awards.

Karan Johar has come up with a unique list of judges for the awards. Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will be deciding on the name of the Koffee guest who made the best revelations and the one who spilled the beans about their contemporaries on the sassy Koffee couch.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Out of all, it is Malaika Arora whose name has left us curious about the episode. After her separation with Arbaaz Khan and her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor, we wonder how will Karan grill the ‘Munni’ of Bollywood.

Just to remind you, when Arbaaz Khan earlier came on the show with his brothers, Salman and Sohail, he was the one who left the audience in splits with his witty answers. Instead of staying tight-lipped about his troubled marital status, Arbaaz even warned Salman to take his marriage as an example and not get married. Later he asked people to not take everything he said on the show seriously. Now, we await Malaika’s befitting reply to Arbaaz.

Also read| Koffee With Karan: Saif Ali Khan cheated on his partner, Kangana Ranaut is jealous of Aamir Khan

However, breaking the norm, this time all the four guests will walk away with the Koffee hampers. Both Neha and Malaika shared the picture of their hampers on their social media account and thanked Karan for it. Malaika wrote, “Yipeeeee .thank u @karanjohar @starworldindia #koffeewithkaran.”

Sharing the picture Neha Dhupia captioned the image, “Look ma I got home a #koffee hamper thank you @karanjohar @starworldindia.”

Since the episode featuring the Rangoon star cast is expected to be one of the last episodes of the season, the episode with Koffee awards will most likely be the last episode of the fifth season of the show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd