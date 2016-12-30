Koffee with Karan: Karan Johar asks Shahid Kapoor, Mira a ‘dirty’ question

Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar gets too comfortable with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and asks them some personal questions. Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar gets too comfortable with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and asks them some personal questions.

Shahid Kapoor fans, be ready to witness his immense love for wife Mira Rajput. We let you peep at Shahid’s first official TV outing with Mira on the sets of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan. The voice of Mira Rajput, which was unheard since she got married to one of the Bollywood’s heartthrobs Shahid is surprisingly overpowering the Udta Punjab star Shahid Kapoor on the sassy couch. Credit goes to the witty host Karan Johar who can manage to ask politically incorrect questions in the most appropriate manner.

In the recently released teaser of the talk show, Karan asks Mira, “What is the last thing you say to Shahid before going to bed?” And when Mira says “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” while looking into Shahid’s eyes, believe us she looks more than adorable. Shahid’s female fans, this might be another heartbreaking moment for you after his hush-hush marriage. Seeing Shahid-Mira’s chemistry, even Karan could not hold back tagging the episode as a Valentine’s Day special episode.

Karan, who gets too comfortable with the couple, asked them to fill the blanks, “When my wife wakes up in the morning she is likely to find my dash over her dash.” Stunned with the question, red-faced Mira says, “Listen, you better change the question.” If this is just the trailer, we wonder to what level will the entire episode go.

In previous teasers, we also saw Shahid getting a little insecure about his wife’s ex-boyfriends. He said, “Am still discovering boyfriends of yours (addressing Mira).” But after hearing Mira say that she is head over the heels in love with Shahid and seeing her pulling his leg like a typical wife, Shahid need not worry.

