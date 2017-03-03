Koffee with Karan: Kapil Sharma gatecrashed into Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Gauri Khan caught him

Kapil Sharma took a cousin to show Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat and was caught by Gauri Khan. Kapil Sharma took a cousin to show Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat and was caught by Gauri Khan.

The king of stand-up comedy, Kapil Sharma, has been ruling the hearts of millions with his spot-on comic timing. The ace comedian has redefined the stand-up comedy in India with his clean humour. He became a household name with his popular comedy shows — Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

The funny man’s ways of taking a jibe at the celebrities have clicked with the audiences. But now the tables have turned for Kapil as he makes his first appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. While we are all excited to know what will happen when one host meets the other, there are reports that Kapil has refused to talk about sex on KJo’s show.

According to the reports, when Karan came to his favourite segment of the gossip show where he digs deep into his guest’s personal life, Kapil got a little uncomfortable.

The khabri revealed, “After asking some normal questions, suddenly Karan was like, ‘Ab yeh bohut hua. Let’s talk about sex’. And he asked Kapil a few naughty questions.’ But Kapil refused to talk about it saying, ‘Why are you asking me all this?'” Talking to DNA, a source close to Kapil said, “Kapil is known for a certain kind of humour and maintains a very family guy image. He doesn’t indulge in sex talk and is extremely protective of that image. Hence, he was not in the mood to shed that and suddenly go about painting the town red, talking about sex.”

Watch the promo of the episode here:

Gear up for a rib-tickling serving of Koffee as @KapilSharmaK9 makes his debut on the couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/OfFrKcU4rX — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

Well, we already saw a promo in which we saw Kapil talking about Shah Rukh Khan. The ace director asked Kapil to tell him what would ‘Fault In Our Stars’ mean in Hindi, to which the comedian said, “Shah Rukh Khan Ki Galti Hai’. Now, we also know that Kapil once gatecrashed SRK’s party and was caught by none other than Gauri Khan.

Kapil, in his early days in the industry, took a cousin to show SRK’s house Mannat. The guards took him to be a guest and let him in. And when Gauri saw him and invited him inside, Kapil was left embarrassed. He apologised to King Khan for being an uninvited guest but SRK being a fan of Kapil didn’t mind him having as a guest. Now, we know the reason for Kapil’s great camaraderie with the superstar.

While we loved some of the episodes of the talk show, we just can’t wait to see who will overpower whom this Sunday.

