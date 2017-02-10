Koffee with Karan: Kangana Ranaut blames Karan Johar for nepotism in Bollywood

Koffee with Karan: Kangana Ranaut didn’t leave a chance to take a dig at the ace filmmaker Karan Johar on the show. Koffee with Karan: Kangana Ranaut didn’t leave a chance to take a dig at the ace filmmaker Karan Johar on the show.

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut’s journey in showbiz is worth a Bollywood flick in itself. The actor was a complete outsider but her career graph has been nothing less than impressive. Along with giving ace performances, she has earned a name for herself for not shying away from controversies.

She is unapologetic, strong, opinionated and as she refers to herself, a total bad*ss. She doesn’t believe in mincing her words, which makes her one of a kind in Bollywood. Now imagine what will happen when a rebel like Tanu (Kangana’s role in Tanu weds Manu) gets a chance to come on a chat show where one is required to create gossip and be in your face? The host of the show is left clueless what to say. This is exactly what happened when Kangana reached the sets of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.

According to DNA, Kangana didn’t leave a chance to take a dig at the ace filmmaker on the show. “Kangana told him that if she ever writes a biography, she will see to it that it will have a chapter on nepotism written by Karan Johar! She made several strong statements like this. So much so, that at one point, even Karan didn’t know what to say,” said a source.

Considering the fact that Karan Johar has given the big break to many star kids, we wonder how he will manage to take Kangana’s attack on him for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan sharing the couch for the first time has also left people eagerly waiting for the episode. Shahid once dated Kareena who is now married to Saif. But from what the reports suggest, the two actors share a good camaraderie.

The actors even managed to handle Karan’s grilling session quite well on the show. “When Karan asked them how they managed to shoot together for Rangoon, considering one shares a past with Kareena and one is her present and future, Shahid said they got along well and added that they talked about their children. Saif asked him about Misha, Shahid inquired about Taimur and everything was fine. Even during the show breaks, they were seen chatting with each other,” revealed a source.

