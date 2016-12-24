Koffee with Karan: Jacqueline Fernandez sips Koffee with Sidharth Malhotra

Koffee With Karan: Jacqueline Fernandez makes her debut at Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show. Koffee With Karan: Jacqueline Fernandez makes her debut at Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show.

As if the existing guest list of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan was not enough to leave us on the edge of the seat, now two new names have accelerated our excitement. The bubbly and hot Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to soar the temperature of Koffee With Karan as she comes along with her Reload co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

The on-screen couple confirmed the news as they shared a picture on their respective social media accounts. Posting a picture with the host of the show Karan Johar and Jacqueline, Sidharth wrote, “Most fun I have had on a cup of koffee, thank you @karanjohar n @Asli_Jacqueline #koffeewithkaran.”

Most fun I have had on a cup of koffee, thank you @karanjohar n @Asli_Jacqueline #koffeewithkaran pic.twitter.com/8CubcSdiG3 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 24, 2016

Jacqueline too shared her picture and also hinted that she is up for a Christmas vacation. “Today for my first ever #koffeewithkaran and my last working day of 2016!! @karanjohar you,” she captioned the picture.

It will be interesting to see how well the duo will do given the format of the show. Karan Johar, who do not spare his guests when it comes to discussing their rumoured relationships, will definitely not shy away from asking Sidharth about his equation with Alia Bhatt. Though Alia cleared the air on this rumour but Karan looked not so happy with her reply.

Talking about Sidharth and their reported steamy equation, Alia said, “I have not dated anyone. Nor Sid, Varun (Dhawan) or Arjun (Kapoor). Why should I be in a relationship? I am taking a break from it.”

While Sidharth made his Koffee debut with his Student of the Year star cast, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt, this will be Jacqueline’s debut appearance on the show.

