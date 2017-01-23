Koffee With Karan: Jackie Shroff’s only answer for every question is Madhuri Dixit, watch video

Koffee with Karan: Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff make debut on Karan Johar’s chat show. Koffee with Karan: Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff make debut on Karan Johar’s chat show.

Two different worlds, a mix of mass and suave, Jackie Shroff and son Tiger Shroff, are going to grace the couch of ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. Making their screen debut together, the father-son duo’s episode will go on air next Sunday. But before that, their episode teaser is all you need to watch, to shed your Monday blues.

While Tiger is quiet, shy and guarded in his answers, Jackie is all loud and clear about his replies. And his famous adulation for Madhuri Dixit became apparent too. In the rapid fire round, Jackie went on to tag the graceful actor as ‘sexy siren.’ Though he apologised for naming Madhuri for most of his answers, but neither Karan, nor Tiger had any issues with that. And well, even we didn’t!

Jackie and Madhuri has worked in films like Khalnayak, 100 Days, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Sangeet and Parinda. Seeing Jackie’s face getting brightened up at every mention of Madhuri on the show, our ears are straight up to know more about their equation. He also said that Madhuri is one actor, whose wedding broke a lot of hearts in the industry and also, how she is the perfect example of what we call a girl-next-door.

Like always, Karan never forgets to dig into the sex life of his celebrity guests on the show. This time, it is Tiger who becomes his bait. KJo asked if he will ever talk about sex with his father, to which he said, “That would be awkward.” But when Karan questioned if the Munna Michael actor fears of knowing adventurous stories from Jackie, Tiger said, “Yes, even that.”

Tiger revealed that he did have a lot of crushes, including his Baaghi co-star, Shraddha Kapoor, but he never made a move. And going by the expressions, it looked like daddy Jackie is just not impressed with his son.

