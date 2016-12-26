Latest News

Koffee With Karan: Is Shahid Kapoor still insecure about Mira Rajput’s ex-boyfriends?

Koffee With Karan Season 5: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will appear for the first time during a TV show.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2016 11:19 am
We have got a quick peek into the chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. And it’s not hot, it’s sweet. We found out newly-married Shahid and Mira Rajput squabbled like any normal couple. And for a change, it’s so refreshing to see a celebrity couple behaving like two people in love.

The couple will appear for the first time during a TV show. The couch on Koffee With Karan that witnessed so many guests this season also surrendered to the comfort level between Shahid and Mira. This small glimpse gave us a hint that Shahid and Mira could have that chat anywhere in the world. In fact, Mira is not afraid to reveal on TV that Shahid burps a lot!

Shahid Kapoor revealed that Mira is the normal person that he was always looking for. “She is everything normal that I was searching for.” And when a confident Mira said that they know everything about each other, Shahid quipped in, “Am still discovering boyfriends of yours.” That left Mira in fits of laughter. And the fun didn’t stop there.

When Karan Johar asked Mira about the count of her ex-boyfriends, Shahid replied, “No less than mine.” Mira also revealed the most annoying habit of Shahid (Hint: He burps, a lot). Have a look at all the fun that Shahid and Mira had on Koffee With Karan show:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple was recently blessed with daughter Misha. Shahid doesn’t shy away from showing his love for Mira on social media. The actor recently shared a picture of Mira on Instagram and captioned it, “When the wife wears it better than you. @skultofficial.”

