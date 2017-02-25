Koffee With Karan 5: Kapil Sharma’s episode not getting dropped from Karan Johar’s show

There were reports that Kapil Sharma’s episode from Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan was getting dropped. There were reports that Kapil Sharma’s episode from Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan was getting dropped.

Since yesterday, numerous stories about stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma’s episode from Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan getting canned, and a tiff between the two stars have been keeping the internet busy. But while there’s no clarity on the equation the duo shares, indianexpress.com has learnt that Kapil’s episode is definitely part of the show and will, in fact, bring an end to the fifth season.

A source close to the filmmaker-host told indianexpress.com, “This (the episode getting dropped) is not at all happening. The show is, in fact, ending with Kapil’s episode. The promo will be out tomorrow, and the episode will air on March 5.”

The gossip mill was buzzing with rumours that the makers didn’t find the episode entertaining enough and also, Kapil got miffed at Karan when he asked him about his relationship status. It was said that while shooting for the show, Karan asked Kapil about how he takes to Twitter so early in the morning and if that’s because he doesn’t have a girlfriend with whom he can spend time instead.

Also, there have been reports for quite some time that Karan and Kapil’s friendship has hit a rough patch. Recently, when Kapil was co-hosting an awards show with Karan, the comedian called superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the stage to co-host a segment with him and made fun of Karan. Kapil told the director, “You are my assistant and you may leave now,” which apparently hasn’t gone down well with Karan. However, neither of them have commented on the reports as yet.

