Koffee With Karan 5: Imtiaz Ali, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan don’t know when SRK played Rahul onscreen. Watch video

Koffee With Karan 5: The highlight of the clip is the blank expression of three filmmakers when Karan Johar asks them to name three films featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul.

It’s not a recurring phenomenon to watch others hurting Karan Johar’s vanity on Koffee With Karan. And when it takes place, you can’t miss the priceless expressions of Karan. What happens when Karan invites three of the best filmmakers in the business – Imtiaz Ali, Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan, on the show? You get a unique concoction of awkward and fun moments. While Karan might reiterate that Koffee is all about frivolity, he also likes to have an intellectual conversation and (if you have noticed) doesn’t miss a chance to have that on his show.

Up next, a special Koffee with some of Bollywood’s best filmmakers! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/DObcqIE61j — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 19, 2017

Going by the teaser of the next episode of Koffee With Karan season 5, one can expect it to be high on intelligent fun. During a rapid-fire round, Imtiaz stumps Karan Johar by revealing that “latter (Karan Johar) is not his kind of director.” However, the highlight of the clip is the blank expression of three filmmakers when Karan asks them to name three films featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul. Considering two of Karan Johar’s films (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) also feature Shah Rukh as Rahul, it was heartening to see Karan’s bemused expression.

Zoya Akhtar revealed during the teaser that Farhan Akhtar is more popular for his looks. And if you are expecting Zoya to be fluent in Urdu, your assumptions will get shattered watching her struggling with Urdu words. Zoya confesses that her father Javed Akhtar might want to disown her after watching this. One also gets to see Kabir Khan sharing his struggles and journey as a filmmaker. The teaser surely looks promising and one simply cannot wait to watch the episode next weekend.

