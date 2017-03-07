Koffee awards: This is Karan Johar’s favourite episode from Koffee with Karan season 5. No, it was not the one with Kangana Ranaut

Koffee Awards: While Neha Dhupia disagrees with Ayan Mukerji over Shahid Kapoor being the best dressed on the show, none of the four panelists could manage to name a single best female performer. Koffee Awards: While Neha Dhupia disagrees with Ayan Mukerji over Shahid Kapoor being the best dressed on the show, none of the four panelists could manage to name a single best female performer.

It’s a wrap for the fifth season of much talked about celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. Filmmaker Karan Johar came up with the show back in 2004 and since then he has been giving us a dose of his Kaffeine every third year. Not only this, KJo does not forget to felicitate the best performers of the season with a special episode, ‘Koffee Awards’.

This year too the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has in his bucket a lot of awards for his guests who made the show popular with their confessions and revelations. We wonder whether he has got one for Kangana Ranaut or not.

The fifth season of the chat show stood out from the rest for its impromptu acting games, the infamous Koffee shots which gave us a lot of gossip over (Saif Ali Khan cheated on his partner, now who could that be?). Karan was being grilled more than any of his guests, especially when Twinkle Khanna and Kangana Ranaut were on the sassy couch. Karan also managed to bring together Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

And if all of this was not enough to make his show the talk of the town, the latest episode saw comedy king Kapil Sharma on the couch. The popular stand-up comic was all nervous and conscious about what he said on the gossip show. Though it was not one of the most entertaining episodes of the season but it was good to see the tables turned for Kapil for the first time.

Before we get to the name of the winners on coming Sunday, we met Karan Johar’s special jury for Koffee Awards. Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will be deciding the name of the Koffee guests who were best dressed, gave their best performance and the best episode of the season among others.

Watch the teaser of Koffee Awards here:

While Neha disagrees with Ayan over Shahid being the best dressed on the show, none of the four panelists could manage to name a single best female performer as they find it the toughest category of all. The game gets interesting when Ayan asks Karan about his personal favourite episode of the season. “My personal favourite episode is one with Ranbir and Ranveer,” replies Karan. The four could not stop themselves from teasing Karan for his choices.

Now with so much drama and a tough competition among the guests, it would be interesting to see who will walk away with the golden Koffee mug.

