Kit Harington allegedly kicked out of a New York bar; video shows actor in disorderly state

Games of Thrones actor Kit Harington was caught on video in an apparently drunk state, and the video was posted online by media outlet TMZ. In the said video, Harington looks a bit unsteady on his toes while engaging in a conversation with a few people at the bar.

According to the same report, Harington was “drunk and uncontrollable,” and was consequently thrown out of New York bar, Barfly, on Friday night.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the wildly popular series Game of Thrones, was “not in his right mind, and started banging on the table, grabbing at pool cues, and getting in peoples’ faces,” reported TMZ.

Apparently TMZ also spoke to one of the people present at the aforementioned bar, and was told that the GoT star was asked to leave the place, but Harington allegedly didn’t cooperate and was then dragged out from the venue.

Harington has been in New York with his partner and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. He was last seen in the HBO period drama Gunpowder as Robert Catesby.

تم طرد كيت هارينغتون من أحد الحانات في نيويورك وذلك لأنه كان “ثمل جدًا” و”لا يستطيع التحكم بنفسه”. pic.twitter.com/Fk3wrnmDx4 — Celebrity Gossip (@CelebsArabic) January 6, 2018

On Saturday, 24 hours after the alleged incident, the actor was seen at the red carpet event, 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala, with GoT co-star Emilia Clarke. The charity event is held annually to support the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

