Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s honeymoon is all about adventure and loads of shopping. See pics

There seems no end to the ever-growing romance between newly weds Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant. The two tied the knot on 16 December last year and chose California as their picturesque honeymoon destination. Well, we must say, here is one television couple who has always given us both friendship goals and marriage goals. And now their honeymoon clicks are giving us travel goals too!

Kishwer and Suyyash, fondly called by their fans as ‘SuKhish’ have never shied away from going up close and personal in their candid clicks. Their relationship survived the test of time as the two became each other’s biggest support even when they were locked up inside the Bigg Boss house during its ninth season.

Kishwer had a beach bachelorette in Goa before she tied the knot with Suyyash in a lavish and dreamy wedding last month. They even tried to do something unique by sharing their wedding with their fans as a five-part web-series. One look at the videos and you will know why they are one couple madly in love with each other.

Kishwer took to her Instagram handle and shared a lot of pictures from their trip to California. They surely had thei focus on adventure and shopping, to say the least.

Complete strangers to each other, Kishwer and Suyyash met on the set of their show Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. This is known, but what many don’t know is that on their very first day of meeting, they instantly exchanged numbers and ended up chatting all night till 7 in the morning. Their first long conversation made them realise that there had a spark. Rest, as they say, is history.

