Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai locked lips and broke the internet. See viral photo

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant’s love story goes beyond what we saw within the four walls of Bigg Boss 9. Ever since the couple tied the knot in December last year, they’ve been indulging in some adorable PDA on their social media accounts. They regularly share pictures and videos proving that they believe in the saying — “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person” a caption which was used by Kishwer in one of her recent pictures. Suyyash and Kishwer have now been captured in yet another picture where they are locking lips, leaving the internet go gaga.

The image has been shared by Suyyash on his Instagram page and has a sea in the background. Suyyash did not really write anything while sharing the pic, rather than just a “❤️”. This heart says much about the madly-in-love couple.

See Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai locking lips:

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant have often shown their love for each other in front of the world and their fans. We have often seen their pics holding hands and cuddling. But their latest image is a notch higher in terms of breaking the internet.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, better called ‘SuKish’ by their fans had a dreamy wedding last eyar. From their sangeet to the D-day, the two made sure that they shared every special moment with the media and their fans. But there was something more exciting that they did, which was fresh and unique. The pair decided to turn their wedding celebrations into a web series.

See a few more much-in-love photos of Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant took part in Bigg Boss 9 together. Both are currently busy doing their respective shows. While Suyyash will be seen in Sony’s Pehredaar Piya Ki, Kishwer is currently shooting for shows Savitri Devi College and Hospital, and Gangaa.

