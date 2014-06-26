Kim Kardashian swims with dolphins during Mexico honeymoon

Wearing a life vest and black bikini, Kardashian can be heard laughing and squealing while instructors cheer her on.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram video of herself swimming with dolphins in a pool while on her honeymoon with Kanye West in Mexico earlier this month.

In the video, the 33-year-old mother of one is being pulled through the water by two friendly dolphins at Vallarta Adventures’ Dolphin Adventure, reported Us magazine.

In another Instagram post, Kardashian shared a snap in which she kisses one dolphin. The couple’s 90 minute programme also included an underwater ride with the dolphins.

