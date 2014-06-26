Kim Kardashian swims with dolphins during Mexico honeymoon

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: June 26, 2014 8:45 am
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram video of herself swimming with dolphins in a pool while on her honeymoon with Kanye West in Mexico earlier this month.
In the video, the 33-year-old mother of one is being pulled through the water by two friendly dolphins at Vallarta Adventures’ Dolphin Adventure, reported Us magazine.
Wearing a life vest and black bikini, Kardashian can be heard laughing and squealing while instructors cheer her on.
In another Instagram post, Kardashian shared a snap in which she kisses one dolphin. The couple’s 90 minute programme also included an underwater ride with the dolphins.
