Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction in racy corset, see pics

Kim Kardashian suffered a nip slip in the skimpy white corset top when she left restaurant Kim Kardashian suffered a nip slip in the skimpy white corset top when she left restaurant

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction with her racy corset top while stepping out for lunch.

Kim was spotted on earlier this week, and she didn’t seem to be bothered, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She suffered a nip slip in the skimpy white corset top when she left restaurant that day. As seen in some photographs, the plunging top, which she paired with an oversized parka, matching sweatpants and a pair of heeled boots, barely covered her ample assets.

Kim was dining with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. The day marked what would have been the 73rd birthday of Kim’s late father, famous lawyer Robert Kardashian.

More from the world of Entertainment:

See pics of Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe malfunction:

On the same day, Kim took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph of her family with the late lawyer.

“Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family…Thank you for everything. I’m so grateful you are my dad!” she wrote alongside the image.

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

In other tweets, she shared: “I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it’s so special to have. I re-read it last night…I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I’ll give the letters to them when they turn 21.”

I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it’s so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I’ll give the letters to them when they turn 21 ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Meanwhile, the mother of two has been working hard to reach her weight goals.