Kim Kardashian mom-shamed for posting image of her child sitting front facing in car

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has faced flak after posting an image showing her 18-month-old son Saint West in a front-facing car seat. She shared the photograph on Facebook, reports aceshowbiz.com. California state law states that children under age two or under 18.14 kg or 40 inches tall must ride in a rear-facing car seat. This is also in accordance with the American Academy of Pediatrics’s recommendations.

Kim lives in California, but it’s unclear where the photograph was taken. People soon mom-shamed the 36-year-old star over the forward-facing car seat which was deemed unsafe. “He should really still be rear-facing,” one wrote. “He’s very cute, but it would be safer for him to be back-facing in his seat,” another commented. Another person wrote in the comments, “I am not trying to be sanctimommish, but why isn’t the youngest Kardashian-West rear facing in his car seat? It’s the law here.” Another added, “That kid would be safer in a rear-facing seat, please get informed!”

Some fans, however, have defended the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Front-facing or rear-facing — at least she got the safety clips right this time! Let’s show some support and give a little credit where credit is due. Every mom does things differently,” one wrote. Someone told critics to stop shaming other moms, writing, “I see the car seat police are on a mission! Typical putting their nose and opinion in when it wasnt asked!” Another commented, “That car seat isn’t made to be rear facing. Which means he meets the weight requirement for a front facing car seat. which means he needs to be facing… guess what… forward.”

