Kim Kardashian launches hair line in Paris

Kim Kardashian West has unveiled the Kardashian Beauty Hair at the Marionnaud parfumerie in Paris.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: April 17, 2015 6:37 pm
The 34-year-old reality TV star launched the latest addition to the Kardashian Beauty brand, which she co-founded with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, on April 15, reported Female First.

The siblings, who also have their own clothing boutique DASH and a new Kardashian Kids fashion line, created the beauty brand to be both luxurious and affordable and have featured both styling products and tools in their debut hair range.

Prior to the event, Kim took to Twitter to express her excitement about the launch.

She later thanked fans for joining her at the venue.

