Kim Kardashian launches hair line in Paris

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has unveiled the Kardashian Beauty Hair at the Marionnaud parfumerie in Paris.

The 34-year-old reality TV star launched the latest addition to the Kardashian Beauty brand, which she co-founded with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, on April 15, reported Female First.

The siblings, who also have their own clothing boutique DASH and a new Kardashian Kids fashion line, created the beauty brand to be both luxurious and affordable and have featured both styling products and tools in their debut hair range.

Prior to the event, Kim took to Twitter to express her excitement about the launch.

Getting ready for our #KBeautyHair European launch today at @Marionnaud_Fr at the Paris champs eleyse store! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2015

She later thanked fans for joining her at the venue.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support the launch of @kbeautyhair in Paris today! I loved seeing you guys! 🇫🇷💆 pic.twitter.com/CbbptMTgc2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 15, 2015

