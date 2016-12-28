Kim Kardashian joins sisters for family Christmas eve party, see pics

Kim Kardashian joined sisters for an epic celebration at her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash. Kim Kardashian joined sisters for an epic celebration at her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian joined sisters for an epic celebration at her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash after keeping a noticeably low profile following a robbery in Paris and husband Kanye West’s recent hospitalisation.

The 35-year-old star glowed in a ruffled floor-length gold gown, black choker as her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, captured her arrival through their Snapchat, reported People.

“Look who it is in the house, Mrs West in the building. How dope is my sister? Look at this dress! And look at the jewelry,” Khloe said in one of the videos. The close Kardashian clan also joined forces on the dance floor, lip-syncing to Beyonce and enjoying live performances by family friend and singer John Legend.

In fact, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were there to join Kris, as were Caitlyn Jenner and Scott Disick, but Rob Kardashian and his fiance Blac Chyna were noticeably missing.

Also, Fashionista Paris Hilton posed for some pictures with the reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s family including Khloe, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner during their Christmas party, suggesting that the two have reconciled after they called off their friendship in 2007.

Though Hilton, 35, attended the big bash, held at Kris’ Hidden Hills mansion, she was not really seen hanging out with her former best friend, Kim. Paris, who donned a black dress, attended the event with her mother Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ pic.twitter.com/wSg7FAOOtU — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 28, 2016

It’s still unknown that why Hilton and Kim had a fall-out in the first place.